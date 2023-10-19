Madison Dam awarded its third OSHA Star Worksite recognition
With a history that stretches back to 1901, the Madison Dam is run by a team committed to exceeding and continually improving safety standards.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
The EPA has highlighted some of the environmental and public health risks associated with lead emissions. The agency wants to begin regulating the use of leaded fuel still often used in smaller airplanes.
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.
Watch the first trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's new romantic comedy.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated mug out there and keeps drinks piping hot for over two hours.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
Pebble, the California-based EV startup founded by a veteran of Apple, Cruise and Zoox, unveiled Thursday a prototype of its flagship product: an all-electric travel trailer designed for an off-grid-seeking digital nomad. What that translates to is a 25-foot electric travel trailer that sleeps up to four people and comes standard with a 45 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, 1 kW of rooftop solar, plug-and-play ready for Starlink and AC and DC charging capability and regenerative charging that sends electrons back into the battery while it's being towed. It even has bidirectional charging to power appliances or your home, according to Pebble founder and CEO Bingrui Yang.
Starting today, Discord is rolling out new automated safety alerts and content filters it claims will better protect teen users. The company’s Teen Safety Assist initiative comes after a recent report found at least 35 cases over six years where US prosecutors accused adults of allegedly using Discord to groom, kidnap and sexually assault children.
This advice may surprise you.
Amazon has put its entry-level Fire TV stick on sale for $20, which is half off. This is the same discount that was applied during the company’s Prime Day event.
Creating the many types of content needed for large-scale B2B campaigns often results in marketers juggling dozens of tools. This makes it difficult to ensure cohesive messaging across their emails, landing pages and other materials, say the founders of Tofu. The startup wants to solve that problem, especially for small marketing teams, with a generative AI-based platform that creates content for large-scale omnichannel B2B campaigns.
A Shiba Inu called Peanut Butter will be the first dog to take part in a Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon. The pooch will play through the NES game Gyromite.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Packing a lighter frame, super-bright displays, innovative multitasking and a price of just $1,500 (after OnePlus' trade-in offer), the Open is a very intriguing and more affordable take on a big, fancy foldable phone.
PitchBook’s latest report shows that all-women founding teams have raised 1.9% of all venture capital dollars so far this year, or $2.4 billion out of the total $125.85 billion allocated through Q3. This Q3 specifically, however, all-women founding teams raised 1.6% of the $36.7 billion venture dollars allocated this quarter — a year-over-year decrease from Q32022, which saw them raise around 2.1% of $46.4 billion. “While there is no specific reason for why all-women-led company deal value hovers around 2%, it does indicate that there are no outsized deals going to all-women teams, which is keeping any positive movement of that data point out of the chart,” Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
Charging infrastructure company ChargePoint announced today that its (previously announced) support for Tesla's NACS EV charging standard is now rolling out.