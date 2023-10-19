Madison Dam awarded its third OSHA Star Worksite recognition

TechCrunch

Pebble, the California-based EV startup founded by a veteran of Apple, Cruise and Zoox, unveiled Thursday a prototype of its flagship product: an all-electric travel trailer designed for an off-grid-seeking digital nomad. What that translates to is a 25-foot electric travel trailer that sleeps up to four people and comes standard with a 45 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, 1 kW of rooftop solar, plug-and-play ready for Starlink and AC and DC charging capability and regenerative charging that sends electrons back into the battery while it's being towed. It even has bidirectional charging to power appliances or your home, according to Pebble founder and CEO Bingrui Yang.