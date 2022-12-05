Madison Diocese brother charged with sexual abuse of minor

MADISON - A brother from the Madison Catholic Diocese was charged Monday with two felonies after having sexual contact with a 17-year-old he met in a Bible study he led at a DeForest church.

Rajnal "Reggie" Rehmat, 31, was charged with sexual assault of a child by a person who works with or volunteers with children and child enticement for incidents that occurred between Sept. 5 and Oct. 1, according to a criminal complaint.

The incidents between Rehmat and the minor occurred in both Dane County and Milwaukee County, during a visit to see the Basilica of Saint Josaphat. According to the complaint, Rehmat knew the victim was a minor and that "he should not get involved or close with minors, including 'no touching.'"

In addition to meeting in person, Rehmat also messaged the victim using WhatsApp.

Rehmat's bail was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to turn over his passport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.

Rehmat is a religious brother from Pakistan, of the Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord, an international religious community.

The Diocese acknowledged in a statement last week that they received information about an allegation against Rehmat on Nov. 27. The diocese immediately contacted law enforcement and placed Rehmat on administrative leave.

The diocese did not offer any further information.

Rehmat's charging comes as Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched an inquiry into abuse within the Catholic church and other religious denominations in Wisconsin.

Since launching the investigation, 200 reports have been made to the Department of Justice, including 150 individuals accused and 51 people reporting an instance of abuse for the first time. Two reports were forwarded to local law enforcement and charged: 33-year-old Remington Jon Nystrom in Waushara County for an incident that occurred in 2019 and 61-year-old Jeffrey Anthony Charles in Douglas County for incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2010.

How to file a report with the Department of Justice

To file a report, call 877-222-2620 or use the online reporting tool at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov. Both options provide the ability to file an anonymous tip.

