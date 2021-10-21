Madison Funds: “We are Encouraged by the Pricing Escalators that PPG is Enacting”

Madison Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Madison Investors Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 0.07% was recorded by the fund’s Class Y shares for the third quarter of 2021, with an 11.86% gain on a year-to-date basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index's gains of 0.58%, for the third quarter and 15.92% year-to-date (YTD). You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Madison Funds, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) and discussed its stance on the firm. PPG Industries, Inc. is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based coating products supplier with a $37.8 billion market capitalization. PPG delivered a 10.66% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.08%. The stock closed at $158.94 per share on October 19, 2021.

Here is what Madison Funds has to say about PPG Industries, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Regarding business activity, we have had companies report disruptions to current economic results from the aforementioned logistical challenges. The coatings industry and PPG have seen raw material shortages and escalating cost inflation from Gulf Coast petrochemical suppliers, while also experiencing lower demand from auto production customers due to semiconductor shortages. We are encouraged by the pricing escalators that PPG is enacting, which bodes well for recouping this year’s cost increases as the supply chain normalizes."

Based on our calculations, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PPG was in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 25 funds in the previous quarter. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) delivered a -0.31% return in the past 3 months.

