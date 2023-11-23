Madison Historical Society hosting holiday open house

Nov. 23—Madison Historical Society is inviting everyone to attend its holiday open house.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the society's museum and headquarters, located at 126 W. Main St. in Madison Village.

People who drop by during the open house can enjoy cookies and punch and view antique toys that are on display. The society also will have a live Christmas tree decorated with antique ornaments, and a model train layout will be set up and operating.

The society is holding its open house on the same day as Christmas in Madison Village Park that will be taking place from 4 to 8 p.m.

The society's event is not a part of Christmas in Madison Village Park, which is sponsored by Madison Joint Recreation District. However, leaders of the historical group decided independently that they wanted to offer another activity for people who come to downtown Madison for the yuletide celebration.

"We thought it was time to jump in and be part of the community," said Historical Society President Cheryl Swackhamer.

To prepare for the Dec. 2 open house, the society brought out a variety of antique toys which have been donated to the organization during its 45-year history. A lot of them are kept in storage, because of space limitations at the society's current headquarters and museum.

Some of the vintage toys that will exhibited during the holiday open house include building blocks, old sets of dominoes and checkers, a Tiddly Winks game, a toy cap pistol and a Topsy Turvy doll.

"This is not all the toys we have," Swackhamer said. "We just grabbed what we could get to."

One item being displayed at the event — The New Pretty Village antique toy town — dates to the 19th century.

This toy set includes cardboard models of houses and other buildings, as well as people, animals and trees that can be arranged on mats that are decorated with drawings of grass and streets.

Swackhamer said The New Pretty Village sets were produced during the 1890s by McLoughlin Brothers, a publishing company based in New York City that provided books, games and paper dolls.

A New Pretty Village game was donated to the society in March by a Madison Township resident.

Some of the cardboard pieces of the game show signs of wear. For example, the heads have been torn off a few of the cardboard people, she noted.

"It was lovingly played with by somebody because it's definitely stressed," Swackhamer said. "But the fact that (the toy town) is over 100 years old and somebody kept this, I've got to say that's cool."

Swackhamer was elected to a two-year term as the society's board president in October. She succeeded Dianne Cross, who continues to serve the organization as its vice president.

This marks the first time that the organization has held a holiday open house in the building that it acquired in 2020.

Madison Historical Society purchased the 126 W. Main St. edifice from Madison Village for a modest sum of $53 — $10 for the structure and $43 worth of closing costs. Madison vacated the building in June 2020 after renovating the former Stratton Place community center, based at 33 E. Main St., to use as its new Village Hall and Police Department.

In June of 2021, the society began welcoming visitors into the new site of its museum and headquarters.

Swackhamer is hoping that the holiday open house will attract people who want to view not only vintage toys, but also the museum's collection of artifacts showing various aspects of Madison history.

"We thought, you know, people need to get in here and see this stuff," she said. "We're trying to stay in the public eye."

The West Main Street building served as the community's first library when it opened as a new structure in 1919. It was one of 1,700 libraries constructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with money provided by prominent industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.