Madison Lake man charged with criminal sexual misconduct with minor

Aug. 22—MANKATO — A Madison Lake man who was charged with disseminating child pornography earlier this month now faces 10 more felonies for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and related charges.

Brandon Michael Garlow, 33, was charged with four felonies for sexual misconduct and six felonies for using a minor in a pornographic work last week in Blue Earth County District Court.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation into Garlow. He reportedly uploaded images of child porn onto a device, leading to his arrest then two initial charges for child porn dissemination and noncompliance with his sexual offender registry filed against him on Aug. 11.

An amended criminal complaint details even more severe accusations against him.

On Aug. 15, an agent with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension informed investigators that a forensic search of Garlow's seized phone found multiple videos of him engaging in sexual acts with a 4-year-old, according to the complaint. At least five videos submitted into evidence had file dates listed between July 23 and Aug. 10.

The complaint includes graphic descriptions of each video.

The forensic search reportedly found more than five videos on the device, and the complaint notes the investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated. Garlow has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

He was previously convicted for felony child porn possession in 2010 in Dakota County District Court.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola