Madison Lake man charged with disseminating child porn

Aug. 16—MANKATO — A Madison Lake man on the sex offender registry was recently charged with disseminating child pornography.

Brandon Michael Garlow, 33, faces two felonies for dissemination of child porn and failing to update his predatory offender registration. He was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about pornographic images of children being uploaded to a device in Madison Lake.

An investigation reportedly traced the uploads to accounts belonging to Garlow. He was also found to be noncompliant with the registration required for sex offenders, the complaint said.

Police used a search warrant on Garlow's residence Thursday and took him into custody.

