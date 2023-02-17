Madison Lake man deemed competent in sexual misconduct case

Feb. 16—MANKATO — A Madison Lake man accused of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and other charges was found to be competent to proceed in the case.

Brandon Michael Garlow, 33, was charged with 12 felonies in August, four for sexual misconduct, six for using minors in pornographic work, one for dissemination of child pornography and one for not fulfilling registration requirements as a predatory offender.

On Oct. 10, Blue Earth District Court Judge Kristine Weeks ordered Garlow to undergo a competency evaluation. After the examiner's results came back Dec. 12, Garlow initially challenged the report and sought a contested competency hearing.

The examiner filed a clarification, leading to Garlow withdrawing his challenge.

While the examiner identified Garlow as meeting the criteria for multiple mental health diagnoses, according to court documents, Garlow was observed as demonstrating a "satisfactory awareness of the facts of the proceeding and a thorough understanding of the trial process and being familiar with the pleas available to him."

The examiner noted Garlow may not behave appropriately in the courtroom and showed some lack of trust in his attorney, but he was competent to proceed.

"By the greater weight of the evidence, the Court finds Defendant has the present ability to rationally consult with counsel, understand the proceedings, and participate in his defense," the court document stated."

With the case proceeding, Garlow has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

