Madison Lake man faces firearms charges

Dec. 31—MADISON LAKE — A Madison Lake man faces felony charges after being accused of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Michael Wayne Grothe, 33, was charged with three felonies related to a firearm and ammunition and one felony for drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Grothe was prohibited from having a firearm and ammunition due to a past felony conviction for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

Police officers used a warrant to search Grothe's home Wednesday, reportedly finding a .22-caliber rifle in his back shed along with ammunition.

Officers also found 12-gauge slugs in his bedroom and two plastic bags with a clear crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

