Madison Lake man faces prison time in sexual misconduct with minor case

Jun. 1—MANKATO — A Madison Lake man faces a more than 25-year prison sentence in a sexual assault case involving a minor.

Brandon Michael Garlow, 34, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 14 years old in March in Blue Earth County District Court. The plea indicates he'd receive 306 months, or 25.5 years, for an executed sentence.

Because Garlow also faces a related federal case, a judge approved moving his May sentencing hearing to after August.

Federal prosecutors requested it be moved until after the completion of their case — they're seeking a sentence to run concurrently with the district court's sentence.

Garlow was charged last August after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a criminal complaint. A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation reportedly found videos on his phone of him engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The case against Garlow proceeded in February after an examiner determined he was competent to participate in his defense.

As part of his plea agreement, 11 additional felonies against Garlow were dismissed.

