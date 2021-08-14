Madison LeCroy stuns in tiny leopard bikini after Alex Rodriguez scandal

Madison LeCroy heated up Instagram on Saturday with a stunning shot of herself in a bikini.

The " Southern Charm " star oozed sex appeal in a leopard print swimsuit that showed off her cleavage and trim figure.

LeCroy, 30, finished the look with aviator sunglasses. Her long, blonde hair fell past her shoulders in waves.

"I wanna sell what you're buyin'," she captioned the pic, tagging swimwear line Beach Riot in it as well.

Based on the Bravo personality's Instagram Story, it appears the photo was a result of LeCroy's first swimwear photoshoot with the brand.

She discussed the new gig in a series of selfies with her new boyfriend, writing on her Instagram Story, "After my first photoshoot with @beach riot my [heart emoji] surprised me with a trip to the Maldives."

The pair enjoyed bottomless champagne on the flight. LeCroy later shared how proud she was of herself.

"I worked my a-- off this week & this 10hr flight was a great sleep," she said.

LeCroy debuted her new beau on Instagram back in June with a series of snaps of the pair kissing while on a boat at Lake Tahoe. She captioned them "Madhappy."

The reality star first teased her relationship in April after she was embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal with Alex Rodriguez .

During the Bravo reality show's reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked LeCroy if she had hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player," per the New York Post.

LeCroy clarified of the "anonymous" baseball pro: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing… I’ve never seen him [or] touched him."

Fellow " Southern Charm " star Craig Conover, however, alleged that LeCroy had spoken to the mysterious athlete and had a sexual encounter over video chat. Conover also claimed she flew to Miami to see the man.

Furthermore, "Southern Charm" cast member Danni Baird alleged on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast that LeCroy had a video chat session with Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, LeCroy told Page Six that she's "never met up" with A-Rod.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. In 2017, he famously became involved with Jennifer Lopez. They became engaged in 2019 but confirmed their split on April 15. Lopez has since rekindled her romance with former fiance Ben Affleck.