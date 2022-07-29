Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend

Jul. 29—A Madison man is in Limestone County Jail accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities.

The Sheriff's Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short investigation.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a 22-year-old Black female suffered a single gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Huntsville Hospital emergency room, where she died about 6:30 p.m. West said the body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. As of late Friday afternoon, the women's name had not been released. Court records filed Friday said the murder weapon was a 9mm pistol.

The Sheriff's Office said it responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Southwest Wall Street in Madison. The criminal investigation division determined the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and found probable cause to arrest Burks on the murder charge, a Class A felony.

No bail has been set.

