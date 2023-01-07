Madison man arrested with fentanyl

Jan. 6—ATHENS — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday for possession of 14.53 grams of fentanyl, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday.

Raffiel Moncello Cox, 50, was charged with drug trafficking after Limestone County executed a search warrant near the 13000 block of Hatchett Road East in Madison and found the fentanyl in Cox's home, according to the statement.

Cox was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

