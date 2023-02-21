Madison man arrested for incident involving Ardmore Police officer

Feb. 20—William Corey Haston, 45, of Madison, was arrested Saturday following a high speed pursuit. Haston was wanted for an incident that occurred Friday, Feb. 17.

Friday, Haston was a DUI suspect when an Ardmore police officer attempted to arrest him.

According to the Ardmore Police Department Facebook, "The individual resisted arrest, and a struggle ensued. The suspect jumped back into his vehicle and our officer was dragged by the suspect vehicle."

The officer was injured and transported to Athens/Limestone Hospital before being transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated and released.

Haston remained at large until he led officers on a high speed chase Saturday and was apprehended. He is in Limestone County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond. He has been charged with second-degree assault-aggravated assault- police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and resisting arrest. Additional charges could be pending.

"We want to thank Limestone EMS, Athens-Limestone Hospital staff, and Huntsville Hospital staff for providing excellent care. We also appreciate our surrounding law enforcement agencies for their assistance and lending a constant helping hand. We thank the Ardmore Community for the outpouring of love and prayers for our officer," Ardmore Police Department said in a statement.

The name of the officer injured in the incident has not been released.

Haston has a lengthy record in the Alabama court system including an incident in October 2022 where he fled from a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy. The deputy attempted to arrest Haston for a traffic violation and multiple warrants but managed to get to his vehicle and speed away.

The deputy was injured when the deputy gave chase and left the roadway and was seriously injured. Haston was found the next day hiding inside a hone in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Haston was out on bond.