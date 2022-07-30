Madison man arrested for murder in Limestone County

Jul. 29—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Antonio Terrell Burks on a murder charge Thursday night, June 28.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to a domestic dispute in the 28000 block of SW Wall St, Madison, Ala.

They determined that Burks used a weapon to shoot his ex-girlfriend, according to a release from the department.

She was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she died, the release said. The Sheriff's Office said the victim's name will not be released until proper notification.

Burks, a Madison County resident, was arrested for murder and booked into the Limestone County Jail, according to the release. Bond has not yet been set by a judge.

This is a developing story. Return to The News Courier for updates.