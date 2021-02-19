Madison man arrested after police pursuit from Janesville to Beloit

Feb. 19—JANESVILLE — A Janesville domestic violence report Thursday night ended with the arrest of a Madison man after police pursued his vehicle into Beloit, Janesville police said.

Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man threatening to kill a woman in the 1000 block of South Washington Street, according to a police news release.

Police said the suspect, Ladale Johnson, 34, of 6209 Raymond Road, Madison, had a history of firearm-related incidents and had active felony warrants from a previous assault against the same woman. He was out on bond in connection with a suspected fourth intoxicated-driving offense and was on probation for felony possession of a firearm and various drug charges, according to the release.

Johnson fled the scene when police arrived. Officers pursued Johnson down Highway 51 to Beloit. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and town of Beloit police tried to deploy tire deflation devices but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

As Johnson drove into Beloit, a sheriff's deputy took over the pursuit until Beloit officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices and slow the vehicle, according to the release.

Johnson then fled on foot, and police followed footprints in the snow to an unsecured garage. Officers ordered Johnson to surrender but did not receive a response. The Beloit police SWAT team was activated and eventually arrested him, according to the release.

Johnson faces new charges of felony fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct-domestic violence. He also had several warrants for repeated substantial battery-domestic violence, repeated disorderly conduct-domestic violence, resisting/obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and a probation violation, according to the release.