Madison man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Jan. 6—On Jan. 3, 2023, The Limestone County Narcotics Unit and Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant near the 13000 block of Hatchett Rd E. in Madison, Ala. As a result of the search warrant, 14.53 Grams of Fentanyl were recovered from inside the residence.

Raffiel Moncello Cox, 50, of Madison, Ala., has been charged with Drug Trafficking-Fentanyl. Cox is detained in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.