Madison man charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County

Jan. 11—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted an operation Friday, December 30, 2022, in the southeastern portion of the county. As part of the operation, Michael Eric Sisco was arrested after being found in possession of approximately three ounces of Methamphetamine.

Michael Eric Sisco, 35, of Madison, AL, has been charged with: — Trafficking (Methamphetamine) — Destruction of State Property

Sisco has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $152,500 bond.