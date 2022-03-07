HAINES CITY— A Madison man has been charged with the fatal stabbing an elderly man in Haines City last week and is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

Christopher Lynn King, 32, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on the following counts:

First-degree murder

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Armed carjacking

Grand theft auto

Fleeing to elude

Tampering with physical evidence

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest with violence.

According to Haines City police, on Feb. 18 King used a pocket knife to stab 79-year-old Carlos Manuel Goitia three times in the stomach outside of a medical complex on Patterson Grove Road. He then fled in Goitia’s 2003 blue Toyota Matrix.

After a brief chase and with help from Polk County Sheriff's deputies, officials said they were able to disabled the car. But King got out and attempted to run, fight with officers and deputies but was ultimately taken into custody.

Goitia was flown to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he underwent multiple surgeries, but died from his injuries two days later.

“The blatant and utter disregard for human life in this case is absolutely disgusting,” Chief Jim Elensky said in a prepared statement. “Assisting the State Attorney’s Office by providing the strongest case possible will be among our highest priorities. It is our mission and duty to do what we can to get justice for Mr. Goitia’s family and to hold this criminal accountable for the all the hurt and grief he has caused.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Madison man charged with fatal stabbing in Haines city