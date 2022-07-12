Madison man charged with sixth operating while impaired offense

Jul. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Madison man who apparently drove into a ditch July 4 in the town of Wheaton has been charged with possessing drugs and his sixth operating while under the influence offense.

Kenneth W. Lewis, 38, was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with OWI-6, operating while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Lewis is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. He will appear in court today before Judge James Isaacson. If he posts bond, he cannot consume drugs, alcohol, or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, two Chippewa County deputies responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in a ditch at 7:35 p.m. July 4 along Highway T, north of Highway 29. The male driver, identified as Lewis, was out of his vehicle and waiting for someone to come pick him up.

The officers ran his license information and learned of his prior drunk-driving convictions. They observed signs of impairment, and Lewis failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in his system. A blood draw was taken to determine if he had any drugs in his system.

Court records show Lewis was convicted of his fifth OWI in 2013 in Sawyer Count Court.