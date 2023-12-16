Madison man mourns loss of wife and son killed in Tennessee tornado outbreak. 'I lost my family'

Felipe Mendez didn't know a tornado would strike his family's mobile home on Saturday. He received an alert on his phone 10 minutes prior, but he didn't know it would touch down on Nesbitt Lane where he lived in Madison.

Just as Mendez and his family were getting ready to evacuate, their neighbor's mobile home rolled over their own. His wife, Floridalma Gabriel Perez, 31, and his son Antony Elmer Mendez, 2, were killed. Their neighbor, Joseph Dalton, 37, was also killed.

The tornadoes which wrecked havoc on Middle Tennessee communities on Dec. 9, killed a total of six people and sent 83 others to area hospitals, reported officials.

On Sunday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a "Level 3" state of emergency declaration for the state of Tennessee as he toured the hardest-hit areas.

Gabriel Perez and her son had arrived in the United States just five months prior. Mendez said they decided to emigrate from Guatemala due to poverty and a lack of resources and employment.

"We decided to come to this country to fight for our life, to get ahead as a family but what we had planned didn't happen," said Mendez in Spanish.

Now Mendez is arranging to repatriate his wife and son back to Guatemala, as he said it is their custom as Guatemalans and so the family may see them. A gofundme was also organized to help raise funds for funeral arrangements.

'Mom is sleeping'

Mendez and six other family members where inside the mobile home on Saturday. He was with his children in their bedroom. Antony was calm and happy, he said. He told his family to get ready to evacuate, but there was no time.

The last thing Mendez said to his wife was perhaps they should take refuge in their vehicle.

"Hopefully nothing happens," she said to him.

Just as she was putting her shoes on, tragedy struck.

Felipe Mendez pictured with his children Mayco Omar Mendez Gabriel (bottom left) and Brayan Mauricio Mendez Gabriel (bottom right). His wife, Floridalma Gabriel Perez, and son, Antony Elmer Mendez, were killed during the tornadoes on Dec. 9, 2023.

Mendez felt like a bomb had gone off he said. Suddenly, everything was on top of him. As he struggled to free himself from underneath the rubble, he could hear his family's screams and cries for help.

He asked his children if they were OK. They responded, "Yes but Mom is sleeping, she doesn't want to wake up."

His nephew, Angel Merida Mendez, was able to escape from underneath the rubble and quickly rushed to find help. The first responders were able to help them escape, but it was too late for Antony and Gabriel Perez.

Together in pain

Mendez' son, Brayan Mauricio Mendez Gabriel, suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital. He said although he laments his son's injury, he is grateful to have him alive.

"I'm left with a great pain, a great sadness honestly because of my wife and baby who lost his life, also my son who was hurt," he said. "But at least he's with me, although in pain but I have them both with me."

Mendez said that last week they were happy, without any idea of what would happen later that day. Now, he feels his heart is shattered. "I don't know what I'm going to do, I lost my family," he said.

Floridalma Gabriel Perez (left) and Antony Elmer Mendez (right) were two of the six victims killed during the tornadoes on Dec. 9, 2023.

Now whenever Mendez thinks of his wife, he begins to cry.

"I shared 15 years with her in Guatemala," he said. "I feel very sad with an intense pain."

Gabriel Perez and Antony will be buried side by side.

