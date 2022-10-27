Madison man pleads guilty to murder; one of 15 shots fired at car hit victim in head

A 25-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice two years ago.

Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to firing a shot that killed Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30, on May 12, 2020, according to a press release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office.

“Private surveillance video showed Massie exiting a vehicle on Market Street, then walking down the street to the rear of a vehicle occupied by Stanley and two others,” it stated.

“Massie fired 15 rounds into the back of the car, but only one bullet struck a person — Stanley. Stanley died of a gunshot to the back of his head. ... There was no clear motive for the killing.”

The maximum sentence available under the plea agreement is 40 years in prison, while the minimum sentence for first-degree murder is 20 years. Massie’s sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.

“We intend to ask for the maximum available sentence of 40 years,” Haine stated in the release. “Violent crime has to be met with an appropriate measure of justice, not just for the victim but for our community.

“Street crimes are a particular concern for our office, because they threaten the well-being of our neighborhoods and can bring harm to innocent bystanders.”

Haine commended the Illinois State Police, Venice Police Department, Madison Police Department, Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart and neighbors in the Venice community who helped authorities with the investigation.

Haine also offered condolences to Stanley’s family. His father is well-known in the Madison area as a basketball coach, according to the release.

“Nothing is going to totally restore the Stanley family after their loss,” Haine stated. “But we hope this plea allows the healing to begin.”