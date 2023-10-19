Madison man pleads not guilty in Capitol gun incident, is banned from possessing weapons

MADISON — The Madison man accused of twice bringing firearms to the Wisconsin state Capitol and demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month is banned from possessing dangerous weapons, visiting the Capitol or governor's mansion, and being 1,000 feet of the governor or his family under bond conditions set Thursday.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, entered a not-guilty plea in Dane County Circuit Court after being charged with carrying a firearm in a public building. He is accused of going to the state Capitol shirtless, wearing a holstered handgun and demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, on Oct. 4.

Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew set a $500 signature bond for Pleasnick, with additional conditions including banning him from the Capitol Square, Cambridge Road in Maple Bluff and being within 1,000 feet of Evers or his family. Pleasnick is also prohibited from possessing any type of dangerous weapon.

Pleasnick left the courthouse with attorney Michael Covey, who refused comment to reporters but said Pleasnick had "absolutely no intent" of using the guns or collapsible baton he brought to the Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Oct. 4, Pleasnick arrived at the state Capitol shirtless, with a leashed dog and wearing a holstered handgun, according to information from the Wisconsin Capitol Police Department that was provided to lawmakers the following day and obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"While being interviewed Pleasnick said he would continue coming to the Capitol until he spoke to the Governor about domestic abuse towards men," the report says. "Pleasnick stated he did not own a vehicle and it is likely he has access to a large amount of weapons and is comfortable using them."

"Use extreme caution when in contact with Pleasnick. He should be considered armed," Capitol police officials told lawmakers in the alert.

Pleasnick, who police said goes by the nickname "Taco," was arrested after approaching the security desk outside of Evers' office inside the state Capitol, Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick told the Journal Sentinel. He said he would not leave until he saw Evers. Police arrested the man for openly carrying a firearm inside the Capitol building, which is a violation of state law.

Pleasnick returned to the state Capitol about 9 p.m. with an assault-style rifle after posting bail at the Dane County Jail. He demanded to see the governor again and was again taken into custody.

Lawmakers were not notified of either incident until the morning of Oct. 5.

Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Thursday that it appeared Pleasnick "had a somewhat bizarre constituent complaint" and was likely experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incidents. He said Pleasnick was assessed at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and has been receiving treatment.

Pleasnick was arrested again Tuesday on an additional charge related to the Oct. 4 incident. He was released from jail Wednesday when Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to prosecute the new charge, according to Ozanne, who did not say why.

He was released from Dane County Jail on Wednesday and returned to the state Capitol to retrieve his belongings. Firearms were not released to him, according to Capitol Police.

Covey described Pleasnick to the court as "one of the most pleasant clients I’ve actually ever had."

"It seems to be a misunderstanding or public perception that Joshua went to the Capital with the intent to cause harm to the governor or somebody else, and I can understand why people would be scared of that. But that's actually not the case we have before us today," Covey told the commissioner.

The incident comes after Evers appeared last year on a target list of a man accused of fatally shooting a retired county judge. The so-called "hit list" was found in the suspect's vehicle with names that included Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Evers was also targeted last year by a DeForest man with a history of threatening public officials.

A pre-trial conference for Pleasnick is scheduled for Nov. 20.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison man pleads not guilty in Capitol gun incident