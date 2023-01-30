Madison Middle School student, 12, suspended for making a 'kill list'

MADISON TOWNSHIP ―A 12-year-old Madison Middle School student was suspended after authorities allege he made made a "kill list" with five students' names on it on his school computer, according to a report filed at the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was charged with inducing panic, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was suspended from the school at 1419 Grace St.

Madison Superintendent Rob Peterson said Monday he could not comment on school disciplinary matters.

Andrew Kepple, an assistant principal at Madison Middle School, told deputies the student had showed the list to a couple of students who came to the office concerned about the situation and the safety of the people.

The principal told deputies the students had come to the office on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and reported the incident at the end of the day, and that he had suspended the boy.

The student told deputies he had made the list because the kids annoy him and talk too much, the report said. The student told the principal and the deputy that he showed the list to people as a joke and did not think they would take it seriously.

He told deputies he made the kill list a few days ago and had it on his school computer, the report said.

The boy was issued a summons in lieu of arrest to appear at Richland County Juvenile Court. No date was set.

