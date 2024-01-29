Madison is planning for a possible Amtrak station. You can help decide where it might be.

Soon, traveling by passenger train from Milwaukee to Madison could be a reality.

Federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law set aside $102 billion in federal funding for rail lines across the country, including a record amount for passenger rail projects. Madison has been identified as a "key market" for future passenger rail service.

The Amtrak Connects US plan includes plans to expand Amtrak's existing Chicago-to-Milwaukee Hiawatha Service to Madison and beyond. The plan features the possibility of a new Amtrak station in Wisconsin's capital city. It is hoped that the station would be operational by 2031, said Liz Callin, a transportation planner with the City of Madison.

Callin is the project manager on a study the Madison Transportation Commission presented on Jan. 17, which outlines several proposed locations for the potential new station.

Here's what to know.

An Amtrak train travels through Milwaukee on its way to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

What are the proposed locations for the Madison Amtrak station?

The study proposed eight potential locations for Madison's future passenger rail station. Locations were proposed in three corridors: Downtown, First Street near the future location of the Madison Public Market and on the east side at the site of the former Oscar Mayer plant.

Locations were evaluated based on a variety of factors, including accessibility to people, jobs and destinations; accessibility for low-income households and people of color, and proximity to other modes of transportation, especially walking, biking and other public transit. The ability to be an economic catalyst and minimize environmental hazards and compatibility with surrounding existing and/or planned land uses were also among the factors considered.

It is likely, though not guaranteed, that Madison will receive an Amtrak station. Callin said the city hopes to have settled on a site recommendation for the station by the middle of 2024.

"Then, assuming that this route moves forward, one of those sites will be selected," she said. "Madison is doing what we can to get our ducks in a row, so, as the state and Amtrak are coming in and working on developing the corridor, we'll have our site recommendation ready to go."

"Things could always change between now and then. So, it's not as though we're selecting a site and we're able to start construction right away."

A map from the City of Madison showing the eight proposed passenger rail station sites.

Here are the proposed locations for the potential future Madison passenger rail station:

Downtown Corridor

Monona Terrace ― This proposed site would be located towards the east end of the Monona Terrace parking structure, according to the study. The station lobby would be incorporated into the existing State of Wisconsin Department of Administration Building. Callin said this proposed station location is "great" when it comes to proximity to people, jobs and other destinations but poses some challenges due to the "physical constraints" of the area.

Blair Street ― This station would be located on the south side of the existing railroad tracks near the Gateway Mall. Ideally, the station lobby would be incorporated into a "redeveloped Gateway Mall site through a public-private partnership," the study states. Callin said, like the Monona Terrace site, this site has "great proximity" to people and destinations, but it's also an "interesting opportunity" for mixed-use development.

Livingston Street ― This station would be located on the north side of the existing railroad tracks east of Livingston Street. A new passenger rail siding track may be built on the north side of the existing freight track, with a platform on the north side of it, and the station lobby would ideally be incorporated into a new development on this site, the study states. While this site is still downtown, it's not as close as the Monona Terrace or Blair Street sites to the State Capitol building or University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, Callin said.

Baldwin Street ― This station site would be located on the south side of the railroad tracks west of Baldwin Street, and passenger trains would use the existing freight track, with a platform on the south side of it, the study states. The station would be a new building on the site, which is currently home to storage units but is planned to be an expansion of McPike Park. The site is owned by the City of Madison, allowing station development to progress within the city’s timeframe, the study states. However, "there are some challenges with that area, given that some of the rail operations would be a little bit tricky and not necessarily a natural fit in that neighborhood," Callin said.

First Street/Madison Public Market Corridor

The study also proposed two station sites near the future Madison Public Market, which, according to its website, is expected to open in early 2025.

First Street ― This site would be located on the east side of the curved railroad tracks between East Washington Avenue and Johnson Street. The new passenger rail siding track would need a section of straight track at the platform, which could be difficult due to the curve of the existing railroad, Callin explained. The station would be a new building located near the public market, but passengers could use the market to wait and eat, the study states.

Johnson Street ― This proposed station would be located on the north side of Johnson Street, east of the existing freight railroad tracks. A new passenger rail siding track could be built on the east side of the existing track, with a platform on the east side of it, the study states. This site could provide easy storage for the passenger train, but issues could arise because the site is currently for sale and being marketed for redevelopment, Callin said.

Oscar Mayer Corridor

The study proposed two station locations at the site of the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison's east side. This area is less populated and less developed than the other proposed station sites, meaning parking would be easier. These sites would be more accessible for drivers but less accessible to pedestrians or by other forms of public transit, Callin noted.

She said the sites also present a good opportunity for future economic development alongside the station. Passengers could reach the sites by bus, and on-site, long-term parking would be available.

Commercial Avenue ― According to the study, this site would be on the west side of the existing railroad tracks, just north of Commercial Avenue. A new passenger rail track and platform could be built, and the station would be a "new building on the site, just north of Commercial Ave."

Aberg Avenue ― This site would be located on the west side of the existing railroad tracks "about one block south" of Aberg Avenue, replacing the former Metro Transit North Transfer Point, which closed last year, the study states. A new passenger rail track and platform would be built, as well as a new station building.

If you'd like to learn more about each of the proposed station sites and see illustrated maps of each proposal, check out the complete study here.

Students walk to classes on campus along State Street with the Madison state capitol in the background at the University of Wisconsin Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Where will the proposed passenger rail service from Madison go?

This plan would extend Amtrak's existing Chicago-to-Milwaukee Hiawatha Service from Milwaukee to Madison. Additional stops and stations along the route, including in Watertown and Pewaukee, have also been proposed.

There are also plans to eventually extend the Hiawatha service further from Madison to Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. It could ultimately extend past the Twin Cities to Superior, Wis., and Duluth, Minn.

"It would be phased first to Madison, most likely," Callin said. "Then, that connection between Madison to Eau Claire and Twin Cities would probably be made a little later."

Work may be done on the Eau Claire to Twin Cities connection and other connections in northwestern Wisconsin before those are connected to Madison, she added.

A map showing the existing and proposed passenger rail routes in Wisconsin.

How can citizens weigh in on the Madison Amtrak project?

The City of Madison will hold two public meetings discussing the potential passenger rail station sites. The city's Transportation Division, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Amtrak and consultants will present at the meetings, which will also feature a brief question-and-answer panel, public input survey and an open house after the presentation.

An in-person public meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Madison Municipal Building - Room 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison.

A virtual public meeting will occur from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 on Zoom. Registration is required. You can register at tinyurl.com/madisonamtrakzoom.

Downtown Milwaukee skyline shown on Aug. 30, 2023. The proposed Madison Amtrak station would connect Madison to Milwaukee via Amtrak's existing Hiawatha Service, which connects Milwaukee and Chicago.

The Madison Amtrak station might need to accommodate up to 250,000 riders per year

Amtrak's Chicago-to-Milwaukee service is already one of the most popular passenger rail routes outside of the northeastern United States, Callin said. A study led by WisDOT and Amtrak estimated that the Madison station may need to accommodate up to 250,000 riders per year, or up to 900 per day.

Callin said Madison expects the Milwaukee service to be used for both leisure and business travel and by occasional commuters. The city expects Madisonians to use the service to visit Milwaukee and Chicago but also anticipates lots of visitors to come to Madison from the two larger cities, Callin said, adding that Milwaukee and Chicago are two of the top origins for visitors to Madison.

"It's also good for the environment. You're reducing those single-occupancy vehicle trips, and you're allowing people to do it in a way that's convenient for them and allows them to avoid parking costs," Callin said.

"Let's say you've got someone from Madison wanting to go to Milwaukee for a festival in the summer. ... Yes, you would have the cost of the train ticket, but you wouldn't have to worry about parking, whether it's Summerfest or a concert or a Bucks game."

Has commuter rail service from Milwaukee to Madison been proposed in the past?

Yes, in 2010, Wisconsin was in line to receive $810 million in federal funding to build a high-speed rail line from Milwaukee to Madison, plus improvements to the Amtrak Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago. However, former Gov. Scott Walker made his opposition to the plant a centerpiece of his first campaign for governor.

The high-speed rail plan was initiated by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and abandoned after Walker, a Republican, was elected and argued the project would cost state taxpayers over the long term.

The route was expected to include stops in Brookfield, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Madison. After Walker was elected, the federal government redirected the rail money from Wisconsin to other states because Walker promised to end the project.

Journal Sentinel reporter Molly Beck contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Amtrak doesn't run from Madison to Chicago, but it might soon