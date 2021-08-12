Madison police officer arrested

Aug. 11—VERSAILLES — Tuesday,, August 10, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Madison police officer on a charge of domestic battery following an incident that occurred one month earlier in Ripley County.

On July 11, 2021, a woman went to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and reported that she was battered by her live-in boyfriend, Brian M. Ashcraft, 36, a police officer with the Madison Police Department. The alleged incident occurred at the residence they share in Versailles.

The investigation by Detective Grant Martin determined that Ashcraft and the woman allegedly got into an altercation on July 10, 2021. During the altercation, Ashcraft put his hands on her and pushed her while making threatening statements. The argument continued on July 11, 2021 when Ashcraft allegedly grabbed the woman's face.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office for review. As a result, an arrest warrant for Domestic Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, was recently issued for Brian Ashcraft.

Tuesday, Ashcraft was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Ripley County Jail where he was incarcerated.

