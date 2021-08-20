Madison Small Cap’s Top Performer: Revolve Group (RVLV)

Madison Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Madison Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund's Class Y shares recorded a quarterly portfolio return of 6.27% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index that was up by 4.29% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Madison Funds, the fund mentioned Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) and discussed its stance on the firm. Revolve Group, Inc. is a Cerritos, California-based fashion retailer with a $4.08 billion market capitalization. RVLV delivered an 82.68% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 177.49%. The stock closed at $56.94 per share on August 19, 2021.

Here is what Madison Funds has to say about Revolve Group, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Our top performing stock was fashion e-tailer Revolve Group (RVLV). RVLV is a digital native brand with a unique influencer driven, go to market strategy and strong brand positioning with GenZ and Millennials. The company has zero exposure to brick-and-mortar retail, is nicely profitable, debt free, cash rich and has significant opportunity to both grow its revenues and margins. The company predominantly sells women’s occasion apparel, i.e. dresses. As the economy commenced reopening, Revolve’s customers began to restock their closets after a year of lockdown and no occasions to dress up for. This led to significant upside in sales and profitability."

Based on our calculations, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. RVLV was in 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) delivered an 18.67% return in the past 3 months.

