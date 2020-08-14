    Advertisement

    Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of $78.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.26 per share.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $182.4 million, or $7.62 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $603.3 million.

    Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42% in the last 12 months.

