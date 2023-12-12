Madison St. closed for emergency water leak

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- The inside, northbound lane of Madison Street between West Jackson Street and Jefferson Street is temporarily closed due to City water crews repairing a water service leak.

Caution signs and cones will be posted to warn travelers of the work zone and lane closure. Travelers in the area are encouraged to select an alternate route or be prepared for some travel delays. Please be patient with the crews while they work to complete the work.

For more information about this work, please call the City of Thomasville's Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.