Madison Town Court justice has resigned while under investigation. Here is what we know

A Madison Town Court justice who was under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has resigned.

Madison Town Court Justice Robert W. Engle resigned his office March 16, with an effective date of April 30, according to the Commission. He resigned agreeing never to seek or accept judicial office in the future. The Commission accepted that stipulation and closed its investigation.

Engle has been disciplined twice previously.

According to the Commission's official Decision and Order documents, Engle was being investigated for complaints alleging that he failed to make mandatory reports and remittances of official funds to the state comptroller in a timely manner, that he failed to record all proceedings as required by law, and that he had failed to administer his court effectively.

“Town and village justices are required to make regular reports and deposits of court-collected funds," Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said in a May 11 news release.

"They are also required to make audio recordings of all proceedings. Even where there is no evidence of theft, suspicion is naturally fueled when public monies are not fully and timely remitted and court proceedings are not properly recorded. After two prior public reprimands, this new inquiry appropriately led to Judge Engle’s resignation.”

Engle, who is not an attorney, has been a justice of the Madison Town Court since Jan. 1, 1990. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2025.

In May 1996, Engle was served with a formal written complaint alleging that "he lent the prestige of his office to assist a defendant with a case pending in another court," according to New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct documents. Engle had written and signed a letter on official judicial stationery asking for leniency for a man who had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, sending it to the Madison County judge and district attorney's office, the complaint said.

Engle also created a petition in the Town of Madison to seek "compassion and mercy" for the man. In signing the petition, Engle listed his occupation as "town justice" and then mailed it in a town court envelope to the district attorney, the complaint continued.

The Commission concluded Engle violated the Rules Governing Judicial Conduct then in effect and determined their appropriate sanction was censure.

In August 2009, Engle was served with a formal written complaint by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct alleging that he sent fine notices to defendants without first having a trial nor receiving a guilty plea; sent fine notices to other defendants who had already paid their fines; improperly ordered the suspension of defendants' driver's licenses; and, in two cases, disqualified himself and his co-justice without his co-justice's knowledge or consent.

The Commission determined that the appropriate disposition was admonition, while noting the complaints affected only 13 cases out of more than 9,000 cases handled by Engle.

Jim Taylor was appointed the new justice and began his duties May 1. In the November 2021 election, Engle received 388 votes to Taylor’s 270 for the post.

Engle could not immediately be reached for comment.

Town of Madison Supervisor Greg Reuter said he had no knowledge of the investigation of complaints against Engle, and said he was notified in a letter from Engle that he was leaving his post several days before his official announcement.

Reuter wished Engle well in his retirement.

"Judge Engle has served this town faithfully for 32 years," Reuter said. "I believe he will be missed by many of us here in the Town of Madison and I wish him the best."

