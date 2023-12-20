Madison Township fire chief looking at liability while trustees discuss sign regulations

Madison Township Fire Chief Ken Justus says he is going to be working to raise the department’s rating with the Insurance Services Office in an effort to reduce homeowners’ insurance costs. Justus said during his administrative report at the trustee’s regular meeting on Monday that his effort coincides with an upcoming five-year ISO evaluation.

Justus told the board the department’s last evaluation was in January 2019, when it received a score of a mid-range 5 out of 10, which the township first received in 1980. He explained that the rating represents the department’s score for service within five miles of a recognized fire station and within 1,000 feet of a recognized fire hydrant or recognized water supply.

Justus noted improvements have been made to achieve a better classification, and he will be working for a better rating for outside areas with hydrants. He said the department will work to receive credit for using a new tanker in cooperation with neighboring townships to haul water to scenes where an established water supply is not present.

Madison Township Fire Chief Kenneth Justus

Justus said there is no set amount residents will save on fire insurance if the rating improves because each property and structure is different. “There are a lot of variables, but it will make it better,” he added.

Traffic crash study

The chief also reported that he researched Ohio Highway Patrol records about car crashes on roads in the area of the township hall and Madison High School and Junior High. He said Trustee Cathy Swank asked for the study following a fatal crash Dec. 11 at the intersection of Ohio 430 and Stewart Road.

Justus said that during a three-year period, there were 11 crashes at Ohio 430 and Stewart, 34 at U.S. 42 and Stewart, and 22 at the intersection of Stewart and Grace Street. While the majority of the crashes have been property damage crashes, the more serious injury crashes have been at 430 and Stewart.

Justus said he would like to work with county officials to see if something can be done about the problem. Trustees’ Chairman Tom Craft pointed out that Richland County Regional Planning and the county engineer’s office have been doing studies for some time but have not yet presented a solution.

Justus also reported that the “Stuff the Ambulance” campaign Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 was a “huge” success with the department able to deliver a “very” large amount of toys, clothes, blankets and other gifts for children and adults to Richland County Children Services. The department also delivered two large loads of groceries to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.

Signage questioned, EMS contract approved

During the first public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Trustee Jim Houser reported that the township has received an opinion from the county prosecutor’s office that the township should charge a permit fee for window signs in township businesses. The issue was raised earlier this year by Ridge Road resident Tom Brandt over a business that had recently opened. Brandt has been bringing up zoning issues to the board for years,

“The opinion was that window signs should be charged in every business in Madison Township,” Houser said. “We have not done that in the past. We’re reviewing that opinion.”

“That was one of the things. If you haven’t done it in the past, don’t start. If you’ve done it in the past, you better keep doing it,” added Craft.

There was a debate between trustees and Brandt whether the requirement is in the township code and if there are any records of permits being issued.

In other business, trustees approved a contract for 2024 with Monroe Township to provide EMS coverage at a cost of $52,000. The figure is the same as 2023.

“We do first response on EMS calls and, if they have crews, they do transports,” Justus explained. He said Monroe Township already has approved the agreement.

Swank recognized as her term is about to end

Craft recognized Swank for her last four years of service to the township. Swank was not re-elected last month and her term ends Dec. 31.

Cathy Swank

“Tom and Jim, it’s been a pleasure working with you. We got along well and we got, I think, things done,” Swank said. “We each did our own thing and it all came together.”

Swank said she will continue working on current employee negotiations until the end of her term.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison fire chief looks at department insurance rating, accidents