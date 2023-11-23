Madison Township Fire Department to host Fill the Ambulance campaign

The Madison Township Fire Department will be once again hosting a Fill the Ambulance campaign this year. The events will be held in the front parking lot of the Kroger Store on Ashland Road in Madison Township.

From from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, the Fire Department will be collecting new gifts and new clothing items for children. All of these items will be turned over to the Richland County Children’s Services for distribution.

Madison Township Fire Department's Fill the Ambulance campaign takes place Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Fire Department will be collecting food donations. All of the food donations will be divided and distributed by Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township Fire Department hosting Fill the Ambulance campaign