Madison Township home searched for evidence of child sexual abuse

Apr. 15—MADISON TOWNSHIP — Police executed a search warrant Thursday at 5906 Shore Drive in search evidence of child exploitation and/or child sexual abuse, according to the Madison Township Police Department.

At about 9:05 a.m., police entered the home and found three adults who complied with instructions to exit the house and were secured without incident, according to police.

Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP) assisted Madison Township officers with the execution of the search warrant.

Upon securing the premises, the OHP Investigative Services unit searched the premises for computers, computing devices, electronics, electronic data/media storage, or any other type of storage device or item that might contain evidence pertaining to child exploitation, and/or child sexual abuse, according to police reports.

The OHP Investigative Services unit also conducted interviews with three people who were found inside the residence at the time.

As of Friday, no charges have been filed against them, said Sgt. Ray Santiago, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brook Park Post.

The primary investigation is being handled by OHP Investigative Services and is still ongoing, he said.

No other information is being released at this time.