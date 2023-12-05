Madison Township looking for a zoning inspector again

The Madison Township trustees are looking for a new zoning officer for the second time this year. Trustees voted at their regular meeting on Monday to accept the resignation of Amanda Harris, effective Dec. 31.

In her letter of resignation, Harris said she is thankful for the opportunity to enrich her life and career and will cherish her time in Madison “forever.” She also said “I will be available to Trustees Houser and Craft in 2024 for questions that may arise while training my replacement and I will continue to work thoroughly and diligently through the end of my tenure.”

Harris gave no specific reason for her resignation after just seven months on the job.

Jim Houser

“Amanda recently purchased a home in the Shelby area, and I think it just turned out to be too much on her plate," Trustee Jim Houser said. "It was a complete shock when I came in here tonight and actually got her letter of resignation.”

Trustees hired Harris in June after interviewing five people who showed up for interviews from nine applicants for the job. At that time, Houser said Harris, a licensed real estate broker with the Alpha and Omega Real Estate Group, was chosen because her qualifications stood out not only with her real estate experience but also because she has dealt with the court system and is familiar with the process of investigation.

Harris has been a private investigator since 2015, a real estate agent since 2019 and owns and operates what was described as a “popular seasonal restaurant.” Harris does not live in Madison; the zoning inspector is not required to live in the township.

Trustees voted In February to change the pay for the zoning inspector to $600 per month plus 25% of all permit fees and $12.50 per hour for time spent in court but did not set any weekly or monthly number of work hours. When Harris was hired, Madison Township had been without a regular zoning inspector since Wayne Liggett retired Aug. 22, 2022, after serving nearly two years.

Houser said he expects the trustees will go back to the applications from when Harris was hired and see if anyone is still interested in being interviewed.

“We had quite a few who were interested so I don’t think we’ll have to advertise but if we have to, we will,” he said.

Houser added if the board has not hired someone before the end of the year, trustees will go back to the process during the last vacancy where someone wrote permits and the trustees investigated complaints.

Several township residents have been questioning trustees for several months whether or not a sign at a new business, which involved cut out letters placed in a window, meets sign regulations. Houser said the board was waiting on an opinion from Richland County Regional Planning. Trustees Chairman Tom Craft noted that Harris was on a Regional Planning committee that was trying to standardize sign regulations around the county because it was “a hodgepodge of sign permits.”

In other business, Trustee Cathy Swank reported that bidding on three road department vehicles that were for sale on GovDeals ended with the vehicles going for a total of $44,925. The figure included a $875 top bid for a GMC pickup truck, $11,800 for a backhoe and $33,250 for a wheel loader.

Swank said she was “real pleased” with the bid for the wheel loader and pointed out that the figure for the backhoe was $1,800 over the minimum figure the board would accept.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township Zoning Inspector Amanda Harris resigns