Madison Township man with mental health issues sentenced for bludgeoning mother to death

A Madison Township man with mental health issues who bludgeoned his mother to death in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 25 years.

Francisco Persichetti-Gallegos, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for his July 24 guilty plea to aggravated murder for killing 66-year-old Gloria Avalos on Jan. 8, 2021.

Persichetti-Gallegos was not taking medicine for his schizophrenia when he crushed his mother's skull with a 22-pound weight, according to Franklin County prosecutors and his defense attorney.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh's sentence was between what the prosecution and defense had sought.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to ask for a sentence of life without parole. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Lenert asked McIntosh to give Persichetti-Gallegos 30 years to life, calling the murder "particularly gruesome."

Persichetti-Gallegos' attorney, Assistant Franklin County Public Defender Kyle Stoller, asked for McIntosh to have mercy and give him 20 to life.

"He was a sick man, and were it not for this sickness, he would never have done this," Stoller said.

When Persichetti-Gallegos is taking medication like he is now, he is a totally different person, Stoller said. And while Persichetti-Gallegos bears some responsibility for not seeking treatment in the years leading up to this killing, Stoller said schizophrenia insidiously undermines somebody's ability to seek help.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2021, Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Madison Township paramedics were called to Avalos' home on the 5200 block of Harbor Boulevard on a report that a person was unresponsive after a domestic dispute turned violent. Avalos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Persichetti-Gallegos in the driveway with blood on his clothing.

Persichetti-Gallegos has been in jail for more than 2 ½ years, which will count toward his prison term.

