Madison Township man says he'll appeal life sentence in wife's 2021 strangling death

Mamadou Diallo, 43, of Madison Township, went on trial July 12 for charges of murder, aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in the 2021 death of his wife, Fatoumata Diallo, 32. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh sentenced him Wednesday to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 27 years.

A man faces life in prison with the opportunity for parole after at least 27 years in the 2021 murder of his wife at their Madison Township home, near Columbus' Southeast Side.

Franklin County prosecutors accused Mamadou Diallo, 43, originally of Guinea, of strangling Fatoumata Diallo, 32, with a USB cord on Sept. 30, 2021, and setting her on fire, burning a room of their home and destroying evidence. On July 19, a Franklin County jury found Diallo guilty of murder, aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Diallo maintained his innocence and said he intends to appeal his conviction. He said, through an interpreter, that he loves his family.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh sentenced Diallo, saying this is one of the worst cases he's seen in his 17 years as a judge. McIntosh gave Diallo the maximum possible sentence and an indefinite prison term of 27-31 years before he is eligible for parole.

"I cannot think of someone doing anything worse to another human being," McIntosh said.

More than a dozen members of Fatoumata Diallo’s family attended Wednesday's sentencing. Her cousin, Fatoumata Bokoum, said many women in her community suffer violence at the hands of men and she is grateful justice was done. She said four young children, ages 2-9, are without their mother now.

The day Fatoumata Diallo died, Mamadou Diallo called 911 around 1 p.m. and told a dispatcher he arrived home to find there was a fire and immediately got their four young children out.

Footage from the home’s video doorbell played at trial contradicts Diallo’s version of events, showing that Diallo arrived home about 40 to 50 minutes before the fire started. Investigators also found a small amount of Fatoumata Diallo's blood on a shirt inside Mamadou Diallo's vehicle.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutors Beau Wenger and Cory Helffrich said during the trial that when firefighters and police arrived, Diallo was calm and did not ask anybody to go in to save his wife.

More court news: Former Marine testified he was defending his neighbors. Jury finds him guilty of murder.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus-area man to appeal life sentence in wife's strangling death