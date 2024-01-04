Madison Township projects in 2023 upgraded buildings, roads

Jan. 4—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Madison Township government achieved success in 2023 with completing or preparing for projects to improve the community in different ways.

Trustee Peter Wayman highlighted Madison Township's top accomplishments for last year and highest priorities for 2024.

Some of the township's major achievements in 2023 included:

—Entering into an agreement with Lake County for the installation of a sanitary sewer on a one-mile stretch of North Ridge Road, also known as Route 20.

The new sanitary sewer line will be located on North Ridge between Burns Road and slightly west of Haines Road. Trustees are hoping that adding a sanitary sewer to this section of North Ridge Road will help make the area more attractive for new businesses.

Madison and Lake County combined to provide a total of $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. The township supplied $1.6 million and the county contributed $1 million.

Lake County's involvement in the endeavor is essential because in Ohio, counties have authority to build water and sewer lines, while townships don't.

Madison Township's $1.6 million share for the project included $328,120 that was allocated to Barrington Consulting Group of Mentor to design the project. It's anticipated that Barrington will finish designing the sanitary sewer trunk line sometime in early 2024, township Trustee Kenneth Gauntner said.

Construction of the project hopefully will start in 2025, township Administrator Tim Brown said.

—A new roof was installed on the township Administration Building.

New Vision Commercial Roofing removed and replaced the flat roof of the administration building, which is located at 2065 Hubbard Road.

The company, which is based in Middlefield Township, was paid about $154,657 to perform the project. The contractor installed a new Duro-Last roofing system.

When the previous roof on the building was installed about 30 years ago, it was expected to last perhaps 20 years, Gauntner said, during a 2022 interview.

The old roof had reached a point where it was leaking in several places, Wayman said during an interview in December.

—Trustees approved an agreement with Innovative Sports Surfacing of Mentor to install two pickleball courts at Veterans Park, which is located at 1747 Hubbard Road.

The township will pay the company $18,000 to resurface, construct and equip the courts.

In addition, Madison Kiwanis has budgeted $2,500 to defray the cost of the project. The club will make that donation when township leaders indicate that they are prepared to accept the funding.

Construction of the courts is expected to take place in the spring of 2024.

"We're looking forward to getting that done," Wayman said. "We've had requests from residents for pickleball courts."

These new playing sites will be developed in a section of Veterans Park that previously was used as a skate park.

—The former chapel at Stanton Park was renovated and transformed into an outdoor pavilion for picnics and other gatherings.

In 2019, township trustees hired an engineering firm to evaluate the chapel and conduct a feasibility study on future uses for the building.

Originally, the chapel was part of a Catholic Youth Organization camp that once operated on the land that is now Stanton Park. Madison Township purchased the property, located at 5585 Chapel Road, with a federal grant about 24 years ago.

When trustees reviewed the completed feasibility study, they realized that modernizing the chapel and bringing it into compliance with all building codes would have been too expensive for the township.

So instead, trustees decided to take down the exterior walls of the building and turn it into an outdoor pavilion for park visitors.

Total cost of transforming the chapel into a pavilion was $98,782. However, the township was able to pay for the entire project with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and a NOPEC Energized Community Grant.

—Roads that were resurfaced in 2023 included Roe Boulevard, Hazel Avenue, Atwater and Division roads, Bank Street and Shore Acre Drive.

The overall price of resurfacing Roe Boulevard was $224,892. But the township was reimbursed $148,611 of that cost, thanks to a Community Development Block Grant obtained through Lake County.

—Various projects to prevent stormwater flooding in the township also were undertaken in 2023. A new stormwater sewer was installed on Lakeview Avenue, and the township Service Department cleaned out debris from 6 miles of streams to keep stormwater from flooding.

Some of the major goals that Madison Township will pursue in 2024 are:

—Resurfacing the mile-long exercise trail at Stanton Park.

The trail, which was installed about three years ago, is composed of asphalt grindings. But trustees will be making the path smoother by paving it with asphalt.

Estimated cost of upgrading the trail is $100,000. Funding will consist of a $70,000 Community Development Block Grant; $15,000 provided by the township, and a $15,000 donation from Dr. Robert and Candace Barr.

The Barrs are next-door neighbors to Stanton Park. Dr. Barr, who is a foot doctor in Madison Village, said he witnessed how the exercise trail began to grow in popularity and attract people of all ages.

However, as a podiatrist, Barr also noticed one of the path's shortcomings.

"The trail was only packed crushed asphalt at that time, and I could see that it was somewhat difficult for people who were not steady on their lower extremities and had balance issues," he said.

Topping the trail with a new asphalt surface will be a tremendous improvement to people with mobility difficulties, Barr said.

—The township will be resurfacing all of Lakeview Avenue; streets between Dunbar and Sterling roads, north of Maxwell Drive; Beach Drive; East Tuttle Park Road; Avalon and Manatee avenues; Northway Drive; and North Cummings Boulevard.

In 2024, nearly 2 miles of roads in the community will be paved at an engineer's estimate of $647,000, township Service Director Paul Cook said. The township will reduce the overall cost by using $128,000 in Ohio Public Work Commission funding for small roads included in the project.

—The township also intends to replace a culvert on Emerson Road that is starting to collapse. This project is likely to cost between $200,000 and $300,000, but Brown said he is awaiting an engineer's estimate of a specific price.