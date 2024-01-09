Madison trustees OK application seeking state funding for Sites Road improvements

Sites Road is going to get some long needed work this summer.

The Madison Township trustees voted at a special meeting Monday to submit an application for $230,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission to replace storm sewers at two locations and repair and resurface about one-third mile of sites north of Chew Road and also to resurface a similar portion of Marianna Drive north of Chew.

The project covers Sites Road from Chew Road north 0.35 mile to the dead end. The work on Marianna Drive runs from Chew north 0.34 mile to the dead end and includes milling the road surface, making necessary repairs and resurfacing.

“The road is in really, really bad shape. It’s about to fall apart and it’s been in bad shape for a while,” Trustees Chairman Tom Craft said about why the board picked Sites for the OPWC application. He noted the storm sewers also are in bad shape as is the part Marianna Drive that will be worked on.

The application estimates engineering costs at $17,500 and construction costs at $210,500, and includes $2,000 for contingencies. Madison Township is seeking $115,000 in an outright OPWC grant and $115,000 as a 20-year loan.

If the state funding is approved, plans call for bids to be accepted July 8-31 with construction to start Aug. 12. Work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2025.

The OPWC filing deadline is Friday.

During Monday’s meeting, trustees also voted to sell on GovDeals a variety of miscellaneous surplus items ranging from three-ring binders to radio parts. The board set no minimum bids on any of the items.

Trustees reminded residents the next regular meeting will be Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township to seek grant for Sites Road improvements