Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges

Sep. 14—Madison Twp. Trustee Alan V. Daniel has been indicted on multiple charges for alleged misuse of his elected office.

Daniel, 76, is charged with seven counts, including charges for having an unlawful interest in a public contract and using or authorizing the use of his authority or influence of his office to secure anything of value, according to the indictment handed down today from the Butler County grand jury.

The indicted offenses are felonies and misdemeanors. Specifically, Daniel is charged with three counts of unlawful interest in public contract, a fourth-degree felony and four counts of use or authorized the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The alleged crimes occurred between Dec. 21, 2016 and Feb. 16, 2021, according to the indictment.

"They allege Mr. Daniel's participation as a voting member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, from which he has recently resigned, and his participation as a voting member of the Board of Madison Township Trustees that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family," according to a joint statement from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office and the Sheriff's Office.

Daniel has been an elected Madison Twp. trustee for approximately 29 years. The investigation leading to the indictment was conducted by the Butler County Sheriff working in cooperation with the investigation and referral for prosecution by the Ohio Ethics Commission, both of whom worked the investigation over the past year.

Daniel was issued a summons to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.

In July, an audit was released that was critical of the township's finances, the including citations that two trustees had improperly voted on legislation that involved relatives

The audit said Daniel voted on 36 road department ordinances in 2018 and 2019 when he should have abstained, because his son Todd Daniel is road supervisor.

Last year a complaint was filed with the Butler County Sheriff's alleging Daniel voted on several zoning variances for properties his son, Todd Daniel, owned at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, clearing the way for a new Dollar General store.

Daniel held the mortgage on the two properties in question that were owned by his son at the time of the BZA vote. If he had not participated in the vote it would not have passed for lack of a quorum on the board.