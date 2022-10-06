Madison Twp. woman charged with endangering father's medical care

Oct. 5—A Madison Twp. woman faces charges after investigators say she withheld proper medical care to her father by using his hospice medications herself.

Leslie Nicole West, 52, 2871 Reservoir Road, was arrested by state police Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.

Her arrest followed an investigation that began after the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging forwarded a report about suspected elder abuse to state police Sept. 26.

The report, written by Lisa Sinclair, a hospice nurse employed by Compassionate Care Hospice, raised concerns that Nicholas Antidormi was not receiving adequate care at his home from West, who is his daughter, police said in the criminal complaint.

The report indicated that because of the conditions Sinclair observed, including apparently missing medications, she got Antidormi out of the home and into a facility where he could be better cared for, police said.

In an interview with state police, Sinclair said Antidormi had been prescribed medications to help with his pain and comfort, including the sedative Ativan and morphine, the complaint said. However, Sinclair found his supplies of both medications were less than they should have been when she visited the home Sept. 16.

Sinclair told police that when she asked West about the missing medications, the daughter went outside, began yelling at herself and never answered where the drugs went, the complaint said.

Troopers then went to Antidormi's home and interviewed West, who told them about the care she provided for her father, including administering his medications, police said.

When troopers confronted her about the missing medications, West admitted taking Antidormi's Ativan because she ran out of her own and said she took his morphine because she had her own issues, the complaint said.

West was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Pesota, who ordered her held in the county jail when she could not post $15,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Contact the writer:

dsingleton@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9132.