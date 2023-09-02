Madison Twp. woman sentenced for stealing father's medication

Sep. 1—A Madison Twp. woman who admitted to stealing and using her father's medications was sentenced to three years probation.

Leslie Nicole West, 53, was charged in October 202,2 after a home health nurse who visited her father's home noticed missing medications, including Ativan, a sedative, and morphine, a pain medication.

State police interviewed West, who told them about the care she provided for her father, Nicholas Antidormi, including administering his medications, police said. When troopers confronted her about the missing medications, West admitted taking Antidormi's Ativan because she ran out of her own and said she took his morphine because she had her own issues, according to an arrest affidavit.

West pleaded guilty in May to endangering the welfare of a care dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola sentenced her Wednesday to one year probation for each of the charges, to run consecutively.

