Madison Village closer to new traffic signals at I-90 and Route 528

Dec. 18—Madison Village is preparing to seek bids from contractors for a project that's intended to create safer driving conditions at the Interstate 90 and Route 528 interchange.

That endeavor will involve installing two new traffic signals at the interchange, as well as making other improvements to the section of Route 528 that stretches from Sheetz to the Love's Travel Stop.

Madison government leaders have been eager to complete these upgrades to help control the increased amount of vehicle traffic that's been entering the community to visit Sheetz and Love's.

Both of those businesses opened at different dates in November 2022.

The Ohio Department of Transportation just issued a final agreement that Madison Village will enter into, to put the project out for bid on Feb. 8. Village Administrator Dwayne Bailey made that announcement during the Dec. 11 Village Council meeting.

ODOT also set the final estimated price of the project at $1.4 million.

Love's will pay roughly 60 percent of the overall project cost, with Sheetz picking up about 40 percent of the tab. Each entity's share was determined based on traffic impact studies, Bailey said.

Sheetz and Love's must deposit their portions of the project cost with ODOT by Jan. 24.

It took Madison a little more than two years to complete the engineering and design for signalization and related upgrades to the Interstate 90 and Route 528 interchange.

The contractor that is selected for the project will install mast-arm traffic signals at the north and south sides of the I-90/Route 528 interchange. The lanes of Route 528 in the project area will be widened and realigned, including the addition of a continuous left-turn lane.

Shoulder of the road also will be improved by pushing back barriers on the inside of turns made by tractor-trailers.

Sheetz and Love's began operating their locations before traffic lights were in place to regulate the increased number of vehicles that approached and exited each store.

Along with bringing heavier traffic to Route 528, the absence of traffic lights also sometimes caused vehicle backups and congestion on the I-90 entrance ramps.

Earlier this year, Madison Village responded to safety concerns voiced by council members and area residents by installing temporary traffic signals on the south side of the I-90 and Route 528 interchange, near Love's. The village rented wooden poles for connecting wires to display the lights above the road.