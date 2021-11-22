Madison woman arrested on fourth OWI charge

Nov. 22—MILTON — A Madison woman was arrested Sunday night on a fourth offense OWI charge, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, near East Bingham Road and North Henke Road in Harmony Township.

Philomena A. Martin, 29, of Madison, and another person were seen on the side of the road trying to walk to Milton. Both appeared intoxicated and were walking north from a crashed 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, according to the release.

Deputies identified Martin as the driver of the Chevrolet. She displayed signs of impairment and was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI.

Martin is currently being held at Rock County Jail.