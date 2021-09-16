Madison woman charged with endangering children

Sep. 16—MADISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has been charged with endangering children after leaving her child in a car for two hours, according to a press release from the Madison Township Police Department.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Walmart in Madison Township on reports of an unattended infant in a vehicle at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 12 after a person parked near the vehicle heard a baby crying, according to the release.

First responders found a 5-month-old baby in a car seat with one of the vehicle's windows rolled down, according to the release. The temperature was 80 degrees. The child was examined by Madison firefighters and Walmart donated a bottle and formula so she could be fed.

The baby's mother, a 33-year-old Madison resident, was located in Walmart and did not know how long she had been in the store or where her child was, according to the release. Officers reviewed CCTV footage and found the child had been left in the vehicle for more than two hours.

A responsible family member came to the store and took custody of the child. The mother was placed under arrest for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She later posted bond and was released.

Madison Township Police did not release the names of anyone involved in the case.