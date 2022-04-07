Madison woman charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Chatham Township crash

Police charged a Madison woman with vehicular homicide in a March 28 crash in Chatham Township that left one dead, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Yulia Raynova, 45, was driving a Nissan Rogue when she struck a Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael Pacchia Jr. at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Shunpike Road, prosecutors said. Pacchia, 52, of Chatham Township, died at the scene.

According to court documents filed in the case, investigators discovered a partially empty bottle of liquor in Raynova's car.

Upon inspecting her vehicle, investigators determined she had been travelling nearly 20 mph over the speed limit, allegedly driving through a red light at the intersection and colliding with Pacchia's Jeep, the documents state.

Furthermore, witnesses told police they saw Raynova's car driving erratically leading up to the fatal crash, saying they saw her weave in and out of lanes and drive onto the curb.

Raynova was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide. She appeared in court Thursday and is scheduled to have a detention hearing Monday.

Nick Pacchia 13, center, during a moment of silence prior to the game that saw Delbarton top Chatham 5-3 in Boys Lacrosse played in Chatham, NJ on March 30, 2022.

Pacchia had deep ties to the local lacrosse community. His son Luke played for Chatham High School before graduating in the spring. His two daughters are managers for the Cougars girls team.

Pacchia's younger son, Nick, participated in the coin toss as Chatham's honorary captain before the team's season opener against Delbarton on March 30.

A graduate of Columbia High School in Maplewood and Rutgers University, Pacchia started his own IT consulting firm.

"Mike’s impact on all who knew him will never fade," his obituary states. "His positivity and exuberance will inspire those he leaves behind to lead a joyful life of optimism, love, and adventure. Be Like Mike."

