Madison wrestling team's van shot on way to Columbus meet; no one injured

MADISON TOWNSHIP — A transport van carrying Madison student-athletes and coaches to the state wrestling meet in Columbus on Friday morning was struck by a gunshot during an active-shooter situation on I-71.

None of the Madison crew was injured in the incident.

Superintendent Rob Peterson issued a press release Friday afternoon.

"This morning while en route to Columbus to participate in the state wrestling championships, a Madison Local School District van transporting student-athletes and coaches passed the scene of a shooter-involved incident," Peterson wrote. "As the van passed by, a single shot was fired at the van, glancing off of the vehicle.

"None of the four passengers inside the vehicle were injured, and after reporting the incident to the Columbus City Police Department, the coaches and athletes proceeded to arrive safely at the Schottenstein Center and began preparing to compete."

Madison has a state qualifier in district champion Hunter Hutcheson, a 190-pounder.

'They're all in good spirits, moving forward'

Peterson told the News Journal that Hutcheson was accompanied by a teammate and two coaches.

"They were shaken, obviously," the superintendent said by phone Friday afternoon. "They're all in good spirits, moving forward."

In his release, Peterson recognized all involved.

"I want to applaud our coaches for their handling of this incident, and we are very thankful for the safe arrival of our coaches and student-athletes," Peterson wrote.

What happened during the active shooter incident?

According to the Columbus Dispatch, an active shooter standing on Interstate 71 northbound fired at vehicles near the Gemini Place interchange, striking at least three vehicles. He was shot by Columbus police after an exchange of gunfire, police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua said.

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. when a man exited a vehicle along the side of I-71 northbound near the Gemini Place exit in Delaware County and started randomly shooting at vehicles on the interstate with a handgun, Fuqua said. There were no reported injuries to motorists, he said.

Columbus police and the Delaware County and Franklin County sheriff's offices all started receiving calls about the shooting at 9:57 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the gunman began firing at them, Fuqua said, and and officers returned fire. The gunman shot at and struck a Columbus police cruiser multiple times before the gunman was hit by gunfire from at least one of the three Columbus police officers on the scene and went down.

Shooting suspect's condition upgraded to stable

Officers rendered aid to the suspect until medics could take the unidentified male to a nearby hospital. The suspect was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition, Fuqua said.

One Columbus police officer was taken to a local hospital to be examined for a non-gunshot-related injury, he said.

A female inside the vehicle with the man exited along the side of I-71 and was detained for questioning. No motive for the shooting spree was immediately known, Fuqua said.

Local resident and photographer Bernie Fernandez was heading south on I-71 near that time. He estimated he was about 200 yards away.

"I see the (suspect's) car going through the guardrail, right before you get to Gemini Place," Fernandez said. "He ran up the median and was yelling back at the girl who was with him. You could see he was very animated.

"I didn't realize he was shooting at cars."

Fernandez got out of his car and streamed the action on Facebook Live.

"There were four police cars," he said. "All officers were out with guns pulled. One of them had a rifle."

As of 3:15 p.m., Fernandez said I-71 north was still closed. He added U.S. 23 was backed up to I-270.

Fernandez was on Ohio 315, going less than 10 mph, when he accessed U.S. 36.

"It's backed up to the city of Delaware," he said, advising drivers to avoid the area.

Body cameras on the officers involved and police cruiser cameras were activated during the incident. That video footage will be among the evidence reviewed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, which, by policy, investigates all Columbus police officer-involved shooting incidents.

I-71 northbound was closed from Interstate 270 north to north of Gemini Place and I-71 south was reduced to one lane of traffic from Route 36/37 south to Gemini Place in Delaware County because of the shooting incident, according to Breanna Badanes, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closings caused heavy congestion on I-270 east and west near the closed ramps to I-71, and I-71 south was backed up for several miles in Delaware County.

'Expect to be shot'

Jeff Simpson, who just assumed the role of president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, representing Columbus police officers, said officers did what they are supposed to do, protect the public.

The incident, he said, involved "someone making a very bad decision being on a freeway ... Shooting at police, expect to be shot."

The area where the shooting occurred while located in Delaware County, is within Columbus police jurisdiction.

The Columbus Dispatch, a sister paper of the News Journal, contributed to this report.

