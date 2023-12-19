MadisonHome cuts the ribbon on its facility, opens winter shelter

Dec. 19—MadisonHome Inc. celebrated the opening of their winter housing season, as well as the ongoing improvements to their space, with a ribbon cutting.

This winter will be the organziation's first full season in their space, located at 105 Fifth St.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe, who could not attend the event in-person, conveyed the necessity for the organization's services in a letter, acknowledging "a growing need in out community" for the services Madison Home provides.

Statistical data also confirms the necessity of wraparound programs and shelter in Madison County.

According to data compiled from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 14.5% of the Madison County population was living with "severe housing problems" in 2022.

Census data also confirms that 16% of Madison County lives in poverty, compared to the national average of 12.6%.

Luckily, the ribbon cutting was flooded with guests, volunteers, and community members who are a committed part of Madison Home's journey to provide ongoing services and shelter for Madison County.

A community-led work in progress

MadisonHome has undergone many changes this year, including shifting leadership responsibilities from Melissa Slone — who now serves as assistant director of the space — to rising Executive Director Jamie Jordan.

Up to this point, organizers boast that their ongoing work and partnerships have provided a myriad of wraparound services and closed a gap that allowed people who need it to acquire free food locally every day of the week.

Slone and Jordan explained that additional improvements are coming, as renovations to their third floor are continuing and fundraising efforts for a working elevator are in progress.

For example, restroom renovations referenced at their fundraising gala in November have been completed, giving guests access to two warm, working showers during their stay.

"We are working on the third floor right now. We actually have the beds and the mattresses. They have been donated by generous donors. We just have a few more improvements to make on the third floor before we can open it up," Jordan explained.

He added that the third floor will likely be open in the next couple of weeks, enabling MadisonHome to have a capacity of approximately 25-30 people per night.

Jordan also cited improvements to the phone system that will enable more calls to be answered, especially in the middle of the night, so that people who are leaving the detention center or hospital can reach a member of the MadisonHome team.

Slone explained that everyday shelter is the goal.

"We will want to think of it as transitional," she said. "This will be a place for people to come while they're in transition, while they're in rehab, while they're waiting to get an approval letter for Section 8, while they're waiting for the apartment that they were approved for to get ready — things like that."

They are working with a grant writer to acquire more funds to reach this future goal, said Slone.

MadisonHome is also partnering with Eastern Kentucky University to provide internships for students in their social work program.

"They're learning, and we want them to come here and her able to learn and get a heart for the people we're serving. We're helping us and we're helping them," commented Slone.

The City of Richmond will also be on board, according to Blythe's letter.

He wrote, "As I have had the privilege to watch Madison Home become, I share with you in the excitement of the moment and the hope of the future. As as has been the case to date, the City of Richmond desires to continue to support the work of Madison Home in a tangible fashion for as long as resources allow."

Winter shelter season information

While their official start date began on Dec. 15 this year, Slone said that they also hosted people for "several weeks" beforehand due to "unexpected temperatures." They are also extending their winter shelter season from their typical March 15 end date to March 30.

Last season, they hosted 112 different individuals over three months, including high school students who were couch surfing, those who lost heat, and those who were chronically unhoused. Additionally, MadisonHome assisted 11 people in obtaining permanent housing, with only one of them not remaining in stable housing.

Jordan emphasized safety — for both guests and volunteers — as a key goal, stating that the Richmond Police Department would once again be providing onsite background checks for guests who wish to stay,

The only reasons guests may be turned away during a background check would be if they have an open warrant or are listed on the sex offenders registry, noted Jordan.

Those who wish to stay with MadisonHome can register nightly at their space on 105 Fifth St. beginning at 5 p.m.

They are also still seeking volunteers to help keep the organization running, from providing and serving meals to providing registration services.

Jordan said, "We see this as a function of the whole community, of Madison County, so we want anyone who wants a piece of it to come be a part."

Anyone can call 859-800-0068 or e-mail contact@madisonhome.org with questions.