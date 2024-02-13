Madison's Picnic Point is getting a $14.3 million sustainable visitors center and a makeover

The Lakeshore Nature Preserve's Picnic Point, hiking trails and small Lake Mendota beaches provide an easy-to-access natural oasis just steps from downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

And soon, the thousands of students, Madisonians and others who visit the spot each year will be welcomed by a new "front door" when they arrive at the 300-acre natural area.

The university announced last week that Madison philanthropist and UW-Madison alumnus Jerry Frautschi ― husband of American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland ― donated $14.3 million to help build a 9,000-square-foot visitor and education center at the preserve.

"The Lakeshore Nature Preserve Frautschi Center will showcase UW-Madison's commitment to sustainability and support hands-on experiential learning and research for more than 25 academic programs, in addition to serving as a new asset to environmental education for the community," the university said in a press release.

Construction is expected to begin next year, and the center should open in 2026.

A rendering of the future Lakeshore Nature Preserve Frautschi Center, which is expected to open at Madison's Picnic Point in 2026.

Sustainability and accessibility will be two of the new building's main focuses.

The university intends the Frautschi Center to be certified as Wisconsin's first "living building," which means it generates its own energy. It will also be the first net-positive energy building on UW's campus, meaning it will produce more energy than it consumes.

Recycled and upcycled materials, as well as green roofs, will be incorporated into the building. The structure will use geothermal heating and cooling, passive ventilation and will rely on windows and skylights during the day, reducing the need for artificial lighting.

The center project will also include "safer pedestrian crossing and entry to the parking area off University Bay Drive," according to the university's release. An accessible, upper-level deck will allow visitors to view the preserve "to the north, across University Bay to the southeast and toward the Class of 1918 Marsh to the south."

The preserve's bike and pedestrian paths will also receive a makeover and safety improvements, though routes will remain the same. A new rental bike B-Cycle station will also be added to the new path.

The university is launching an additional $5 million fundraising effort to support ongoing operations and programming at the center.

Additionally, the center plans to collaborate with the Ho-Chunk Nation to increase land care practices that take into consideration the burial mounds within the preserve. It will also offer educational displays featuring plants culturally significant to the Ho-Chunk.

A young birder aims his binoculars at a bird during a BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin event at Madison's Picnic Point.

This is far from the Frautschi family's first major contribution to the Madison community. Jerry Frautschi's past projects include a $205-million donation to the Overture Center for the Arts, developing the 100 block of Madison's iconic State Street and financing the Edgewater Hotel expansion.

The Frautschi family's connection to the Lakeshore Nature Preserve began 34 years ago when Jerry and his brother, John, purchased what was known as "Second Point" along Lake Mendota's shoreline for $1.5 million when it was in danger of being developed, the university shared.

They later renamed it "Frautschi Point" and donated it to the university. The land, which connects the western and eastern ends of UW's Lake Mendota shoreline, ultimately became the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

"My family has lived in Madison since the 1800s, and we feel a great sense of responsibility to give back to the city and community that we love," Frautschi said. "I am pleased that I am able to carry on my family's tradition of philanthropy and community service and that visitors will have a welcoming gathering place with improved access to the trails that line the lakeshore."

