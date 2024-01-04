Madison's Late Winter Market kicks off this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Farmers display vegetables of all kinds throughout the growing season at the Dane County Farmers Market in downtown Madison (shown in 2014). That market, open twice a week, began its 2019 run in April.

Madison's Late Winter Market at the Garver Feed Mill is kicking off this weekend selling an array of fruits, vegetables and other items.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the market:

When's the Madison Late Winter Market?

The market runs each Saturday starting Jan. 6 through April 6, 2024 from 8 a.m. to noon.

What's at the Madison Late Winter Market?

Dane County Farmers Market vendors are from Wisconsin and supply the market with vegetables, fruits, cheeses, meats, honey and bakery items. This time of year, you can expect winter vegetables like winter squashes, carrots and hoophouse greens.

For more information, visit their website at www.dcfm.org.

Where's the Madison Late Winter Market?

The market is at the Garver Feed Mill at 3241 Garver Green, Madison.

If you're planning on driving to the market, here's directions:

From downtown Madison: Head outbound on East Washington until Milwaukee Street and turn right onto Milwaukee Street. Take a right onto South Fair Oaks Avenue and continue until you've reached Garver Green.

From the north: From Interstate 90/94, continue on 39-S/90-E and exit onto Wisconsin 30 toward Madison. Exit onto Fair Oaks Avenue and turn left to continue on North Fair Oaks Avenue. Turn left onto Garver Green.

From the south: Exit onto John Nolen Drive and turn right onto Williamson Street, which turns into Eastwood Drive and then Atwood Avenue. Turn left onto South Fair Oaks Avenue and right onto Garver Green.

From the west: Take University Avenue headed east, which turns into Campus Drive and then West Johnson Street. Turn right on North Blount Street and left on East Washington Avenue. Turn right onto Milwaukee Street and another right into South Fair Oaks Avenue. Turn left onto Garver Green.

If you're planning on biking to the market, the Capital City Trail passes by the Garver Feed Mill and there is bike parking available nearby.

For information on how to take the Madison Metro Transit to the market, visit www.cityofmadison.com/metro.

Are pets allowed in the market?

Pets aren't allowed in the market, including dogs that are being carried.

