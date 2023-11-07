Madisonville student accused of making ‘hit list’

MADSIONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A 14-year-old Madisonville student was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after the discovery of an alleged “hit list.”

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies received the report from a junior high school in the Madisonville area Monday after a student told school employees that another student had made a “hit list.”

On Tuesday, the STPSO issued a summons for menacing and released the student, a 14-year-old boy, to a parent on an agreement to appear in court.

“We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and the students who attend them, and enforcement action will be taken when warranted,” said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

