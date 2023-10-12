Madman riding Queens train whacks people standing on platforms with slab of wood

An unhinged man targeted unsuspecting straphangers by holding a piece of wood out of a moving Queens subway train as it rumbled through stations and hitting his victims as they haplessly stood on platforms, cops said Wednesday.

The rampage began around 12:30 p.m. last Thursday when the attacker stuck the slab out of an R train as it moved through the Grand Ave. Station in Elmhurst, according to police.

He a 59-year-old woman in the throat with the plank and continued on as the Manhattan-bound train headed to its next stop. The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

As the train arrived at the Elmhurst Ave. station around 12:40 p.m., the man again held the piece of wood out of the moving train, attempting to hit two men waiting on the southbound platform.

When he was unsuccessful, the enraged attacker threw the slab at the men, neither of whom were hit or injured.

Two minutes later, the train arrived at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station, where the lunatic hit a 56-year-old woman in the head with a different piece of wood he astonishingly had on him.

Medics took her to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she needed stitches to close the wound.

The wood-wielding maniac stayed on the train.

Police on Wednesday released an image of the man in the hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.